House in Rohnert Park sells for $725,000

A 2,216-square-foot house built in 1983 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 4507 Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park was sold on March 7, 2023. The $725,000 purchase price works out to $327 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The backyard also has a pool. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 2,103-square-foot home at 929 Hudis Street in Rohnert Park sold in February 2023 for $745,000, a price per square foot of $354.

On Hudis Street in Rohnert Park in December 2022 a 2,234-square-foot home was sold for $905,000, a price per square foot of $405.

In December 2022, a 2,071-square-foot home on Fairway Drive in Rohnert Park sold for $840,000, a price per square foot of $406.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.