A 2,948-square-foot house built in 1978 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 5704 Davis Circle in Rohnert Park was sold on June 20, 2023. The $975,000 purchase price works out to $331 per square foot. This two-story house offers a capacious living environment with its five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached three-car garage. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 10,890 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,871-square-foot home on Davis Circle in Rohnert Park sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $401. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Davis Circle in Rohnert Park in May 2023 a 2,505-square-foot home was sold for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $449. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,871-square-foot home at 5754 Davis Circle in Rohnert Park sold in April 2023 for $885,000, a price per square foot of $473. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.