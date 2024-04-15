House in Santa Rosa sells for $1.1 million

A spacious house located at 6346 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 2,997-square-foot property, built in 1969, was sold on March 28, 2024.

The $1,125,000 purchase price works out to $375 per square foot.

This single-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property is situated on a lot spanning 2.6-acre.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 3,416-square-foot home was sold for $1,995,000, a price per square foot of $584. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 3,253-square-foot home on Batesole Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $369. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 3,732-square-foot home at 6590 Warehill Road in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $1,490,000, a price per square foot of $399. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.