House in Santa Rosa sells for $1.1 million

A 2,363-square-foot house built in 1983 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 3957 Holland Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on May 25, 2023, for $1,100,000, or $466 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as four parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In March 2023, a 3,794-square-foot home on Polled Hereford Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $2,525,000, a price per square foot of $666.

On Lornadell Lane in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 3,384-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $281.

A 1,829-square-foot home at 1898 Bennett Meadows Lane in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $925,000, a price per square foot of $506.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.