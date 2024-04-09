House in Santa Rosa sells for $1.2 million

380 Piezzi Road (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 380 Piezzi Road in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,874-square-foot property, built in 1964, was sold on March 22, 2024.

The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $418 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property is set on a 0.3-acre lot, with a notable addition of a pool.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Oak Tree Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,192-square-foot home was sold for $1,600,000, a price per square foot of $730. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,103-square-foot home at 272 Oak Tree Court in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $571. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 2,300-square-foot home on Piezzi Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $391. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.