House in Santa Rosa sells for $1.2 million

A 5,508-square-foot house built in 2015 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 3619 Moorland Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on March 10, 2023. The $1,175,000 purchase price works out to $213 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.