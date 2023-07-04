House in Santa Rosa sells for $1.4 million

A spacious house located at 2742 Treetops Way in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,900-square-foot property, built in 1988, was sold on June 15, 2023, for $1,370,000, or $472 per square foot. The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. The property occupies a sizable 0.6-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 7,769-square-foot home at 3522 Daybreak Court in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $2,700,000, a price per square foot of $348. The home has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,637-square-foot home on Parkwood Court in Santa Rosa sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $348. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Los Olivos Road in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,966-square-foot home was sold for $860,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.