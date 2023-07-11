House in Santa Rosa sells for $1.5 million

A 3,732-square-foot house built in 1977 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 6590 Warehill Road in Santa Rosa was sold on June 26, 2023, for $1,490,000, or $399 per square foot. This two-story home presents a roomy floor plan, featuring five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features a detached garage. The property encompasses a generous 8.7-acre of land.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In June 2023, a 3,253-square-foot home on Batesole Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $369. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 1,906-square-foot home at 4333 Sonoma Mountain Road in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $341. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.