House in Santa Rosa sells for $1.6 million

A 3,355-square-foot house built in 1999 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 901 Quarry pt. in Santa Rosa was sold on April 9, 2024, for $1,560,000, or $465 per square foot.

This two-story home offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the home is equipped with an attached three-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The property's lot measures 0.5-acre square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 3,171-square-foot home at 969 Stonecastle Lane in Santa Rosa sold in January 2024 for $1,020,000, a price per square foot of $322. The home has 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Rock Springs Drive in Santa Rosa in September 2023 a 2,508-square-foot home was sold for $1,300,000, a price per square foot of $518. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In July 2023, a 1,686-square-foot home on Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $660,000, a price per square foot of $391. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

