4-bedroom house with pool in Santa Rosa sells for $1.7 million

A 3,306-square-foot house built in 1973 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1453 Wikiup Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 10, 2023, for $1,676,000, or $507 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot.

