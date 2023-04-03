4-bedroom house with pool in Santa Rosa sells for $1.7 million

The Wikiup Driver home sits on more than an acre.|
April 3, 2023, 12:10PM
A 3,306-square-foot house built in 1973 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 1453 Wikiup Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 10, 2023, for $1,676,000, or $507 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.

