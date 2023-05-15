House in Santa Rosa sells for $1.8 million

A spacious house located at 5175 Hall Road in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,109-square-foot property, built in 1985, was sold on April 25, 2023. The $1,800,000 purchase price works out to $853 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a detached garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 13.7-acre lot, which also has a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 5,934-square-foot home at 5355 Hall Road in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $1,700,000, a price per square foot of $286.

In March 2023, a 2,192-square-foot home on Oak Tree Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,600,000, a price per square foot of $730.

