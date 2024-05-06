House in Santa Rosa sells for $1.9 million

5290 Oak Meadow Drive (Google Street View)

A 3,335-square-foot house built in 1959 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 5290 Oak Meadow Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 15, 2024. The $1,926,000 purchase price works out to $578 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4-acre.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Hall Road in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 5,934-square-foot home was sold for $1,700,000, a price per square foot of $286. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 5,996-square-foot home on Willowside Road in Santa Rosa sold for $2,150,000, a price per square foot of $359. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,109-square-foot home at 5175 Hall Road in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $1,800,000, a price per square foot of $853. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.