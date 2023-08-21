House in Santa Rosa sells for $2.3 million

A 3,939-square-foot house built in 1964 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 3500 Matanzas Creek Lane in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 1, 2023, for $2,255,500, or $573 per square foot. This single-story home offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and five baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house provides a two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property is situated on a lot spanning 15.1-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.