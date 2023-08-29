House in Santa Rosa sells for $2.5 million

A spacious house located at 5030 Sonoma Mountain Road in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 3,240-square-foot property, built in 1987, was sold on Aug. 10, 2023, for $2,500,000, or $772 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. Nestled on a 35.0-acre lot, this property boasts a pool.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Sonoma Mountain Road in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 2,660-square-foot home was sold for $900,000, a price per square foot of $338. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,582-square-foot home on Hidden Oaks Road in Santa Rosa sold for $975,000, a price per square foot of $616. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.