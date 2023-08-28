House in Santa Rosa sells for $2 million

A 3,416-square-foot house built in 1987 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 6380 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 10, 2023, for $1,995,000, or $584 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house includes a double carport. The property's backyard additionally features a pool.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Warehill Road in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 3,732-square-foot home was sold for $1,490,000, a price per square foot of $399. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 3,253-square-foot home on Batesole Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,200,000, a price per square foot of $369. The home has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

