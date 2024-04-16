House in Santa Rosa sells for $3.7 million

A spacious, recently built house located at 4125 Wallace Road in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 4,394-square-foot property, built in 2019, was sold on March 26, 2024.

The $3,700,000 purchase price works out to $842 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story home consists of two bedrooms and five baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. Spanning 7.9-acre, the property's lot showcases a pool.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 2,847-square-foot home at 3000 Amber Lane in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $625,000, a price per square foot of $220. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Wallace Road in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,396-square-foot home was sold for $312,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.