House in Santa Rosa sells for $455,000

The historic property located at 140 West Sixth Street in Santa Rosa was sold on June 29, 2023 for $455,000, or $567 per square foot. The house, built in 1890, has an interior space of 802 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and one bath. Additionally, the house includes a detached garage. The property occupies a lot of 2,178 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 1,247-square-foot home at 122 Scott Street in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $569,000, a price per square foot of $456. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,498-square-foot home on Ripley Street in Santa Rosa sold for $461,000, a price per square foot of $308. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Palomino Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,330-square-foot home was sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $474. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.