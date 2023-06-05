House in Santa Rosa sells for $470,000

The spacious property located at 5925 Crystal Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 21, 2023 for $470,000, or $212 per square foot. The house, built in 1978, has an interior space of 2,212 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 3.7-acre lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 2,101-square-foot home at 5800 Heights Road in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $470,000, a price per square foot of $224.

In April 2023, a 3,243-square-foot home on Anaheim Court in Santa Rosa sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $170.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.