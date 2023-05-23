House in Santa Rosa sells for $560,909

A spacious house located at 3375 Petaluma Hill Road in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 3,616-square-foot property, built in 1957, was sold on May 4, 2023. The $560,909 purchase price works out to $155 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5.4-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.