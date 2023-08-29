House in Santa Rosa sells for $623,000

The property located at 1106 Pippin Circle in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 11, 2023 for $623,000, or $369 per square foot. The house, built in 1992, has an interior space of 1,687 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. Additionally, the home includes a two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In December 2022, a 1,408-square-foot home on Joseph Court in Santa Rosa sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $348. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Gardner Avenue in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,180-square-foot home was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 960-square-foot home at 2508 Stephanie Court in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $595,000, a price per square foot of $620. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

