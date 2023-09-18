House in Santa Rosa sells for $630,000

A 3,384-square-foot house built in 1977 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 4324 Parker Hill Road in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 29, 2023. The $630,000 purchase price works out to $186 per square foot. The layout of this home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property's backyard is further enhanced by a pool.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.