House in Santa Rosa sells for $673,000

A 1,541-square-foot house built in 1997 has changed hands.

The property located at 1031 Oak Mesa Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 15, 2023, for $673,000, or $437 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In June 2023, a 1,828-square-foot home on Oak Point Court in Santa Rosa sold for $1,135,000, a price per square foot of $621. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,035-square-foot home at 410 Oak Mesa Court in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $759,000, a price per square foot of $373. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Oak Mesa Place in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,485-square-foot home was sold for $725,000, a price per square foot of $488. The home has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

