House in Santa Rosa sells for $691,000

The property located at 1862 Tonja Way in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 15, 2023. The $691,000 purchase price works out to $419 per square foot.

The house, built in 1982, has an interior space of 1,650 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In June 2023, a 2,171-square-foot home on Amy Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $789,000, a price per square foot of $363. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Rhianna Street in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 963-square-foot home was sold for $605,000, a price per square foot of $628. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,275-square-foot home at 1410 Manhattan Way in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $685,000, a price per square foot of $537. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.