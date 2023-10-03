House in Santa Rosa sells for $700,000

632 Benjamins Road (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 632 Benjamins Road in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 19, 2023 for $700,000, or $248 per square foot.

The house, built in 1950, has an interior space of 2,828 square feet. This single-story house offers a capacious living environment with its four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In September 2023, a 1,640-square-foot home on Hansen Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $412. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Saint Mary Drive in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,380-square-foot home was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $453. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,212-square-foot home at 5008 Parkhurst Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $635,000, a price per square foot of $524. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.