House in Santa Rosa sells for $800,000

The spacious property located at 4163 Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa was sold on April 12, 2024 for $800,000, or $224 per square foot.

The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 3,576 square feet.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property's lot measures 1.4-acre square feet in area.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,360-square-foot home was sold for $808,000, a price per square foot of $594. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,828-square-foot home at 1761 Olivet Road in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $1,350,000, a price per square foot of $739. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.