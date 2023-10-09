House in Santa Rosa sells for $847,500

2935 Joyce Street (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 2935 Joyce Street in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 2,105-square-foot property, built in 1971, was sold on Sept. 21, 2023, for $847,500, or $403 per square foot.

This single-story home has three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The property's backyard is further enhanced by a pool.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,986-square-foot home at 2916 Joyce Street in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $810,000, a price per square foot of $408. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Barona Place in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 2,224-square-foot home was sold for $1,410,000, a price per square foot of $634. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,081-square-foot home on Tee View Court in Santa Rosa sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $601. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

