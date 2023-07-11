House in Santa Rosa sells for $930,000

The spacious property located at 3216 Terra Linda Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 23, 2023. The $930,000 purchase price works out to $448 per square foot. The house, built in 1964, has an interior space of 2,076 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property encompasses a generous 10,800 square feet of land.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In April 2023, a 2,855-square-foot home on Buena Vista Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $955,000, a price per square foot of $335. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Buena Vista Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,466-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $546. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,906-square-foot home at 403 Stonecrest Court in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $1,126,000, a price per square foot of $387. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

