House in Santa Rosa sells for $935,000

The property located at 777 Piezzi Road in Santa Rosa was sold on July 14, 2023. The $935,000 purchase price works out to $486 per square foot. The house, built in 1971, has an interior space of 1,922 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a two-car garage. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 0.6-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.