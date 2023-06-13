House in Santa Rosa sells for $975,000

A 1,530-square-foot house built in 1965 has changed hands. The property located at 1782 Laguna Road in Santa Rosa was sold on May 23, 2023, for $975,000, or $637 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.1-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.