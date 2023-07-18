House in Santa Rosa sells for $990,000

The historic property located at 3905 Pyle Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on June 29, 2023 for $990,000, or $1,031 per square foot. The house, built in 1920, has an interior space of 960 square feet. This single-story house has two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 2.6-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.