House in Sea Ranch sells for $1.2 million

The spacious property located at 349 Westgate Drive in Sea Ranch was sold on Aug. 28, 2023. The $1,225,000 purchase price works out to $600 per square foot.

The house, built in 1972, has an interior space of 2,042 square feet. The layout of this two-story house includes two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the home features an attached one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 2,482-square-foot home at 35433 Fly Cloud Road in The Sea Ranch sold in December 2022 for $1,150,000, a price per square foot of $463. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Sea Ridge Road in The Sea Ranch in December 2022 a 918-square-foot home was sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $899. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,527-square-foot home on Ramsgate Road in The Sea Ranch sold for $1,260,000, a price per square foot of $825. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.