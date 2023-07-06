House in Sebastopol sells for $1.2 million

The spacious historic property located at 3650 Mount Vernon Road in Sebastopol was sold on June 15, 2023 for $1,150,000, or $513 per square foot. The house, built in 1919, has an interior space of 2,242 square feet. This two-story house offers a spacious layout with four bedrooms and three baths. On the exterior, the house is characterized by the use of composition shingles on the roof. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with a detached one-car garage. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 0.5-acre.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,330-square-foot home on Gravenstein Highway in Sebastopol sold for $699,000, a price per square foot of $526. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Lupine Lane in Sebastopol in April 2023 a 1,824-square-foot home was sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $521. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,804-square-foot home at 3975 Timberlake Road in Sebastopol sold in January 2023 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $416. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.