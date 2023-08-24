House in Sebastopol sells for $1.4 million

The spacious property located at 12163 Ramsey Road in Sebastopol was sold on Aug. 3, 2023 for $1,395,000, or $461 per square foot. The house, built in 1974, has an interior space of 3,024 square feet. This single-story house boasts a generous living space with five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house includes a two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 2,516-square-foot home at 12425 Ramsey Road in Sebastopol sold in May 2023 for $1,900,000, a price per square foot of $755. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a home on Wagnon Road in Sebastopol sold for $1,299,000.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.