House in Sebastopol sells for $1.5 million

A spacious house located at 11464 Occidental Road in Sebastopol has new owners. The 2,923-square-foot property, built in 1946, was sold on April 26, 2023. The $1,505,000 purchase price works out to $515 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a detached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 4.0-acre lot.

