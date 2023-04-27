House in Sebastopol sells for $1.6 million

A 2,526-square-foot house built in 1979 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 2791 Canfield Road in Sebastopol was sold on April 6, 2023, for $1,575,000, or $624 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 1.4-acre lot, which also has a pool.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.