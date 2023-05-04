House in Sebastopol sells for $2.4 million

A spacious house located at 7706 Kennedy Road in Sebastopol has a new owner. The 19,347-square-foot property, built in 1972, was sold on April 17, 2023, for $2,400,000, or $124 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 4.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,965-square-foot home at 2810 Pleasant Hill Road in Sebastopol sold in February 2023 for $1,307,000, a price per square foot of $665.

On Kennedy Road in Sebastopol in March 2023 a 2,884-square-foot home was sold for $925,000, a price per square foot of $321.

In April 2023, a 2,393-square-foot home on Kennedy Road in Sebastopol sold for $1,850,000, a price per square foot of $773.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.