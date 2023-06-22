House in Sebastopol sells for $565,000

A spacious historic house located at 5793 Gravenstein Highway in Sebastopol has new owners. The 2,136-square-foot property, built in 1913, was sold on June 5, 2023. The $565,000 purchase price works out to $265 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.

