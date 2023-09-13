House in Sebastopol sells for $825,000

7940 Bella Vista Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 7940 Bella Vista Drive in Sebastopol was sold on Aug. 28, 2023 for $825,000, or $682 per square foot.

The house, built in 1959, has an interior space of 1,210 square feet. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house features a two-car garage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In March 2023, a 1,771-square-foot home on Teresa Court in Sebastopol sold for $989,000, a price per square foot of $558. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,853-square-foot home at 7960 Soll Court in Sebastopol sold in April 2023 for $950,000, a price per square foot of $513. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Zimpher Drive in Sebastopol in May 2023 a 1,538-square-foot home was sold for $1,203,000, a price per square foot of $782. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

