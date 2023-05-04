House in Sebastopol sells for $929,000

The property located at 1850 Blucher Valley Road in Sebastopol was sold on April 11, 2023 for $929,000, or $917 per square foot. The house, built in 1953, has an interior space of 1,013 square feet. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. The unit sits on a 1.0-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 2,884-square-foot home at 7926 Kennedy Road in Sebastopol sold in March 2023 for $925,000, a price per square foot of $321.

In April 2023, a 19,347-square-foot home on Kennedy Road in Sebastopol sold for $2,400,000, a price per square foot of $124.

On Pleasant Hill Road in Sebastopol in February 2023 a 1,965-square-foot home was sold for $1,307,000, a price per square foot of $665.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.