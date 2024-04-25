House in Sebastopol sells for $942,500

496 Princeton Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,562-square-foot house built in 1974 has changed hands.

The property located at 496 Princeton Drive in Sebastopol was sold on April 4, 2024. The $942,500 purchase price works out to $603 per square foot.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home is equipped with a two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.6-acre.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 1,456-square-foot home at 409 Princeton Drive in Sebastopol sold in August 2023 for $998,000, a price per square foot of $685. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,479-square-foot home on Princeton Drive in Sebastopol sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $845. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Bloomfield Road in Sebastopol in April 2023 a 4,411-square-foot home was sold for $2,650,000, a price per square foot of $601. The home has 2 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

