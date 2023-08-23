House in Sebastopol sells for $998,000

A 1,456-square-foot house built in 1966 has changed hands. The property located at 409 Princeton Drive in Sebastopol was sold on Aug. 3, 2023, for $998,000, or $685 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In May 2023, a 1,479-square-foot home on Princeton Drive in Sebastopol sold for $1,250,000, a price per square foot of $845. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Bloomfield Road in Sebastopol in April 2023 a 4,411-square-foot home was sold for $2,650,000, a price per square foot of $601. The home has 2 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

A 2,620-square-foot home at 6370 Lone Pine Road in Sebastopol sold in January 2023 for $843,500, a price per square foot of $322. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.