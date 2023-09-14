House in Windsor sells for $1.8 million

7395 Starr Road (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 7395 Starr Road in Windsor has a new owner.

The 2,726-square-foot property, built in 1965, was sold on Aug. 30, 2023, for $1,831,500, or $672 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of wood shake roofing / shingles materials. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, ensuring ample room for parking and storage. The property's backyard also boasts a pool.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 1,544-square-foot home at 6360 Starr Road in Windsor sold in March 2023 for $400,000, a price per square foot of $259. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Starr Road in Windsor in January 2023 a 5,208-square-foot home was sold for $1,550,000, a price per square foot of $298. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

