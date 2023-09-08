House in Windsor sells for $849,000

A spacious house located at 9070 Starr Road in Windsor has new owners.

The 2,810-square-foot property, built in 1965, was sold on Aug. 21, 2023, for $849,000, or $302 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.