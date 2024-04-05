House in Windsor sells for $850,000

8814 Holly Leaf Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 8814 Holly Leaf Drive in Windsor was sold on March 19, 2024 for $850,000, or $520 per square foot.

The house, built in 2000, has an interior space of 1,635 square feet.

The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property occupies a lot of 6,098 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Holly Leaf Drive in Windsor in August 2023 a 2,050-square-foot home was sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $437. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In September 2023, a 2,050-square-foot home on Buckeye Drive in Windsor sold for $930,000, a price per square foot of $454. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,567-square-foot home at 8626 Sassafras Street in Windsor sold in October 2023 for $913,000, a price per square foot of $356. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

