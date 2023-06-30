House in Windsor sells for $887,500

A 1,510-square-foot house built in 1924 has changed hands. The historic property located at 1810 Reiman Lane in Windsor was sold on June 12, 2023. The $887,500 purchase price works out to $588 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage as well as three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 5.0-acre lot.

