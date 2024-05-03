House sells for $1.1 million in Healdsburg

A 2,313-square-foot house built in 1963 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 1110 Alexander Valley Road in Healdsburg was sold on April 10, 2024, for $1,075,000, or $465 per square foot.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property's lot measures 2.0-acre square feet in area.

