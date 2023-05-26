House sells for $1.1 million in Penngrove

The spacious property located at 4900 Acacia Way in Penngrove was sold on May 4, 2023. The $1,100,000 purchase price works out to $333 per square foot. The house, built in 1972, has an interior space of 3,304 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as six parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.7-acre lot.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.