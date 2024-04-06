House sells for $1.1 million in Petaluma

414 Melvin Street (Google Street View)

A 2,006-square-foot house built in 1947 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 414 Melvin Street in Petaluma was sold on March 21, 2024. The $1,060,000 purchase price works out to $528 per square foot.

This two-story house boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides a detached one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,534 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In June 2023, a 1,882-square-foot home on English Street in Petaluma sold for $1,115,000, a price per square foot of $592. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 855-square-foot home at 203 Webster Street in Petaluma sold in April 2023 for $925,000, a price per square foot of $1,082. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Hill Boulevard in Petaluma in June 2023 a 2,086-square-foot home was sold for $875,000, a price per square foot of $419. The home has 1 bedroom and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.