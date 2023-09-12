House sells for $1.2 million in Santa Rosa

272 Oak Tree Court (Google Street View)

A spacious house located at 272 Oak Tree Court in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,103-square-foot property, built in 1963, was sold on Aug. 23, 2023, for $1,200,000, or $571 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the house features a detached five-car garage.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In March 2023, a 2,192-square-foot home on Oak Tree Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,600,000, a price per square foot of $730. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,300-square-foot home at 478 Piezzi Lane in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $900,000, a price per square foot of $391. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hall Road in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,109-square-foot home was sold for $1,800,000, a price per square foot of $853. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.