House sells for $1.2 million in Sebastopol

The spacious historic property located at 8400 Sonoma Avenue in Sebastopol was sold on July 27, 2023. The $1,160,000 purchase price works out to $332 per square foot. The house, built in 1904, has an interior space of 3,491 square feet. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The lot of the property measures 0.8-acre.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.